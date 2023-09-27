Michigan State football officially fires head coach Mel Tucker

Following a massive USA TODAY investigation, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced to the public that the University planned to fire Mel Tucker for cause. Those intentions came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State has officially announced that it has terminated Mel Tucker.

Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing officially ends with a 20-14 record. The team will continue to be coached by interim head coach Harlon Barnett before a national search is presumably conducted by Athletic Director Alan Haller.

