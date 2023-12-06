Michigan State football to get official visit from elite QB transfer Aidan Chiles

One component of new Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith coming to East Lansing from Oregon State was the prospect of blue chip quarterback Aidan Chiles coming with him. Chiles was a borderline 5-star prospect, ranking as a very high 4-star, the No. 58 overall player and the No. 7 QB in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Now, after one year at Oregon State, Chiles is in the transfer portal, where 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 quarterback in the portal.

Michigan State got a cluster of predictions in favor of the Spartans landed the high profile quarterback and now the Spartans are going to get an official visit, this Saturday, from Chiles according to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

BREAKING: #MichiganState is set to host elite transfer Aidan Chiles on an official visit on Saturday, per @BrandonHuffman. The former #OregonState QB is currently the #1 QB in the @247SportsPortal. Scoop: https://t.co/LxnIrYiV6K pic.twitter.com/FsjrLeYJGh — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 6, 2023

