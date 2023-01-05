Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star safety Aaron Flowers

Michigan State football has seen unprecedented success on the recruiting front under Mel Tucker, and they will look to add to that success with a player who is currently projected to end up at Oklahoma.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 209 31 13 Rivals 4 196 27 17

Vitals

Hometown Forney, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6’0″ Weight 185 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 4, 2023

Offers

Baylor

Indiana

Kansas State

Michigan State

Missouri

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

SMU

Texas Tech

UNLV

Vanderbilt

Incarnate Word

North Texas

UTSA

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

#AGTG After a Great Talk with @zachary_wojcik I’m Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University 🟢 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/nzsOEiag1l — Aaron Flowers (@aaronflowers06) January 5, 2023

