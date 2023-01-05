Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star safety Aaron Flowers
Michigan State football has seen unprecedented success on the recruiting front under Mel Tucker, and they will look to add to that success with a player who is currently projected to end up at Oklahoma.
Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
209
31
13
Rivals
4
196
27
17
Vitals
Hometown
Forney, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6’0″
Weight
185 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 4, 2023
Offers
Baylor
Indiana
Kansas State
Michigan State
Missouri
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
SMU
Texas Tech
UNLV
Vanderbilt
Incarnate Word
North Texas
UTSA
Crystal Ball
Film
#AGTG After a Great Talk with @zachary_wojcik I’m Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University 🟢 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/nzsOEiag1l
— Aaron Flowers (@aaronflowers06) January 5, 2023
