Breaking News:

Chris Beard out as Texas basketball coach after felony domestic violence charge

Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star safety Aaron Flowers

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football has seen unprecedented success on the recruiting front under Mel Tucker, and they will look to add to that success with a player who is currently projected to end up at Oklahoma.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

209

31

13

Rivals

4

196

27

17

Vitals

Hometown

Forney, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6’0″

Weight

185 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 4, 2023

Offers

  • Baylor

  • Indiana

  • Kansas State

  • Michigan State

  • Missouri

  • Nebraska

  • Northwestern

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • SMU

  • Texas Tech

  • UNLV

  • Vanderbilt

  • Incarnate Word

  • North Texas

  • UTSA

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star safety LeonTre Bradford

Michigan State basketball becoming elite at sharing ball, limiting turnovers. What changed?

Spartans offer elite 2025 Mississippi 4-star LB/S Jarcoby Hopson

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories