Michigan State football offers New York 2024 4-star edge rusher Caden Brown

Michigan State is looking to expand its recruiting footprint to the state of New York in offering a high-level 2024 edge rusher.

Four-star edge rusher Caden Brown of Brooklyn announced on Saturday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Michigan State is the fourth Big Ten school to offer him, joining Penn State, Rutgers and Nebraska.

Brown is ranked as the No. 22 edge rusher and No. 267 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of New York.

