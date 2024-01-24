Michigan State football offers, to get visit from 2024 Chicago DL Mikeshun Beeler

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa have made it a priority to add defensive tackles to the roster. More specifically, the staff is pushing several defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

One of those prospects, Mikeshun Beeler, a Chicago native, attending Simeon High School, is the latest prospect the staff is pursuing. The staff offered the 6-foot-3, 280 pound 3-star defensive tackle prospect, and according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, he will be officially visiting East Lansing this weekend.

Chicago Simeon DL Mikeshun Beeler will official to Michigan State this weekend following today's offer from the Spartans. He talks about why MSU intrigues him. (VIP) https://t.co/G9un6arFf2 pic.twitter.com/HRJBZRMQd8 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire