Michigan State football offers, to get visit from 2024 Chicago DL Mikeshun Beeler

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa have made it a priority to add defensive tackles to the roster. More specifically, the staff is pushing several defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

One of those prospects, Mikeshun Beeler, a Chicago native, attending Simeon High School, is the latest prospect the staff is pursuing. The staff offered the 6-foot-3, 280 pound 3-star defensive tackle prospect, and according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, he will be officially visiting East Lansing this weekend.

