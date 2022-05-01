Michigan State football offers Virginia 3-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Fletcher Westphal of Leesburg, Va. announced on Saturday morning that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Westphal is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Michigan State is the 14th program to extend Westphal an offer, with many other power programs showing interest. Along with the Spartans, Westphal has received offers from Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Westphal is listed at 6-foot-8.5 and 320 pounds, and plays for Tuscarora High.

After an amazing call with @CoachCKap I am honored to say that I have received an offer from @MSU_Football. @TuskyFootball @CoachWheels1 pic.twitter.com/GGUdaSoBdQ — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) April 30, 2022

List

Twitter reacts to the Los Angeles Rams drafting OL AJ Arcuri

More Football!