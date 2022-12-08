Breaking News:

Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts leaving Red Sox for $280M deal with Padres

Michigan State football offers unranked 2024 RB Kobi Blackwell

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams. Later that day, they offered his teammate Kobi Blackwell, a 2024 running back also out of Buford, Georgia who is currently unranked. You can see on his tape, which you can find below, that the kid has some talent, however.

Kobi Blackwell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, GA

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5’8″

Weight

170 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 7, 2022

Offers

  • Mississippi State

  • Michigan State

  • Middle Tennessee

  • Missouri

  • UConn

  • Florida Atlantic

On3 Recruiting Profile

Link

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 67-58 win at Penn State

Michigan State football offers 2023 Wazzu QB commit

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories