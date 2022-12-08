Michigan State football offers unranked 2024 RB Kobi Blackwell

On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams. Later that day, they offered his teammate Kobi Blackwell, a 2024 running back also out of Buford, Georgia who is currently unranked. You can see on his tape, which you can find below, that the kid has some talent, however.

Kobi Blackwell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 NA NA NA NA Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Buford, GA Projected Position Running Back Height 5’8″ Weight 170 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 7, 2022

Offers

Mississippi State

Michigan State

Middle Tennessee

Missouri

UConn

Florida Atlantic

On3 Recruiting Profile

Link

Film

Hudl

Twitter

