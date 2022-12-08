Michigan State football offers unranked 2024 RB Kobi Blackwell
On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams. Later that day, they offered his teammate Kobi Blackwell, a 2024 running back also out of Buford, Georgia who is currently unranked. You can see on his tape, which you can find below, that the kid has some talent, however.
Kobi Blackwell’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, GA
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5’8″
Weight
170 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 7, 2022
Offers
Mississippi State
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Missouri
UConn
Florida Atlantic
On3 Recruiting Profile
Film
#AGTG What A Day!!
Truly Blessed And Honored to receive receive a(n) offer from Michigan State University!!! @HarlonBarnett @Coach_Davis22 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/7h55YXtCte
— Kobi Blackwell (@_Kobiblackwell) December 7, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams
Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 67-58 win at Penn State
Michigan State football offers 2023 Wazzu QB commit