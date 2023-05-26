Michigan State football offers UMass DB graduate transfer Josh Wallace
Michigan State is still sifting through the transfer portal, looking to make additions to several positions on the roster. The latest offer the Spartans have made is to Josh Wallace, a graduate transfer from the University of Massachusetts.
In his four years at UMass, Wallace has put up an impressive stat line, recording 138 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 24 pass defends.
Michigan State Offered! pic.twitter.com/IRo6cu8hLP
— Josh Wallace🏝 (@Joshwallace_12) May 26, 2023
