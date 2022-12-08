Michigan State football offers transfer kicker Jonathan Kim from North Carolina

Since Michigan State football lost Jack Stone to the transfer portal, they now need to add another kicker to the roster before next season, a position that was the cause of a lot of stress for the Spartans this year.

Kim was a kickoff specialist for North Carolina, one of the best in the country, but seems to be looking for an opportunity kicking field goals as well. Kim earned a scholarship in North Carolina in 2021 after walking on in 2019 due to his kickoff prowess, but was beat out to be the place kicker by Noah Burnett.

Jonathan Kim’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Fredericksburg, VA Projected Position Kicker Height 6’0″ Weight 210 lbs Class 2019

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 7, 2022

Offers

Rutgers

Michigan State

Twitter

Blessed to have received a full scholarship from Michigan State University. Thank you to @LetitRide19 @CoachEls_MSU pic.twitter.com/QUY4zF66P8 — Jonathan Kim (@Jonathans_kim17) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire