Michigan State football offers transfer portal prospect, former Vanderbilt OL Jason Brooks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to recent Vanderbilt offensive lineman transfer Jason Brooks.
Brooks announced the offer from the Spartans on Saturday evening. He entered the transfer portal earlier this week and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Brooks appeared in five games this past season — including one start — for Vanderbilt. He was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class and hails from Houston, Texas.
Based on his Twitter profile, he has also received offers from Oklahoma State and Houston since entering the portal. Brooks would be a nice addition to the Spartans’ offensive line — which is an area that needs to improve for next season.
Blessed and offered🙏🏾✅#MichiganState #GoGreen @CoachCKap @JarrodJames51 pic.twitter.com/1tEZjCfiw8
— 🧀Jason“Queso”Brooks🧀 (@JB68__) February 19, 2022
List
Where every Big Ten team ranks in ESPN's SP+ preseason projections for 2022
More Football!
Michigan State football offers transfer portal prospect, former Vanderbilt OL Jason Brooks
The list of teams most affected by CFP's expansion decision
Michigan State football offers 2023 Utah 3-star OT Taliafi Taala