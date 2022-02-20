Michigan State football offers transfer portal prospect, former Vanderbilt OL Jason Brooks

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to recent Vanderbilt offensive lineman transfer Jason Brooks.

Brooks announced the offer from the Spartans on Saturday evening. He entered the transfer portal earlier this week and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Brooks appeared in five games this past season — including one start — for Vanderbilt. He was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class and hails from Houston, Texas.

Based on his Twitter profile, he has also received offers from Oklahoma State and Houston since entering the portal. Brooks would be a nice addition to the Spartans’ offensive line — which is an area that needs to improve for next season.

List

Where every Big Ten team ranks in ESPN's SP+ preseason projections for 2022

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!