Michigan State football offers top 100 defensive lineman

Michigan State has extended an offer to Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, a top defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Jonah-Ajonye is a native of Conroe, Texas, attending Oak Ridge High School. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 58 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class while being the No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire