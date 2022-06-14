Michigan State Football offers top 100, 2024 4-star OT Guerby Lambert

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to the top player from Massachusetts and one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2024 class.

Guerby Lambert of West Roxbury, Mass. announced on Sunday that he’s been offered by Michigan State. Lambert is a four-star offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class, and plays for Catholic Memorial.

Lambert is ranked as the No. 133 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the top player from the state of Massachusetts.

Michigan State is the ninth program to extend Lambert a scholarship. He has also received offers from Boston College, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pitt and Wisconsin.

