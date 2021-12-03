Michigan State football offers Top-50 prospect Jaquaize Pettaway, 4-star wide receiver from Texas
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Spartans entered their names into the recruitment of one of the top players in the 2023 class this week. On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered Jaquaize Pettaway, a 4-star wide receiver from Houston, Texas.
The Langham Creek High School pass catcher is the No. 28 ranked player in the country by 247Sports and their No. 5 ranked wide receiver. He is also their No. 3 ranked player in the state of Texas.
After a great conversation with @CoachHawk_5 I’m blessed to receive a offer from Michigan state!! @MSU_Football @Coach_Hannan @coachlang02 @LCLobosFootball @LCHS_CoachFish @timsmith_13 @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/w30whGsyLZ
— JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY (@JAQUAIZE4) December 1, 2021
Naturally, Pettaway has interest from many of the big name schools out there, from Florida to LSU, Texas, Baylor, Penn State and many more.
More!
Michigan State football offers 2024 offensive tackle Web Davidson
Michigan State football offers Georgia 2023 WR Jevell Fugerson
MSU football listed as finalist for 2023 3-star OL Dylan Senda of Dearborn, Mich.