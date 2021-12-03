Michigan State football offers Top-50 prospect Jaquaize Pettaway, 4-star wide receiver from Texas

The Spartans entered their names into the recruitment of one of the top players in the 2023 class this week. On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered Jaquaize Pettaway, a 4-star wide receiver from Houston, Texas.

The Langham Creek High School pass catcher is the No. 28 ranked player in the country by 247Sports and their No. 5 ranked wide receiver. He is also their No. 3 ranked player in the state of Texas.

Naturally, Pettaway has interest from many of the big name schools out there, from Florida to LSU, Texas, Baylor, Penn State and many more.

