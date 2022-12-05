Michigan State football offers Texas A&M freshman transfer DL Tunmise Adeleye

After a slew of transfers, Michigan State football will need to replenish their defensive line for next season. Enter Tunmise Adeleye, a freshman defensive lineman from Texas A&M who just entered the portal. The Spartans extended an offer to Adeleye on Monday.

Adeleye was the No. 39 ranked prospect in the country in the 2021 class, but only played in two games for the Aggies before deciding to transfer. Rumor is that he is a fan of MSU pass rush specialist and coach Brandon Jordan, which could help bring him to East Lansing.

Michigan State Offered pic.twitter.com/iOvJ8c0W68 — Tunmise Adeleye 🇳🇬 (@OTK4Ltunmise) December 5, 2022

