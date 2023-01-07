Michigan State football offers Texas 2024 4-star ATH Terry Bussey

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an elite athlete from the Lone Star State in the 2024 class.

Four-star athlete Terry Bussey announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Bussey hails from Timpson, Texas, and is also listed as a wide receiver prospect on 247Sports.

Bussey ranks as the No. 7 athlete and No. 90 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also marked as the No. 17 player from the state of Texas.

Bussey holds more than 15 scholarship offers at the moment. The list of schools showing interest by offering includes Michigan State, Baylor, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, TCU and more.

