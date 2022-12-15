Michigan State football offers Texas Tech transfer DB Reggie Pearson

HawgBeat

The Razorbacks are gearing up for their ever-controversial North Little Rock game Saturday, and a new member of the squad has his sights set on making the trip a positive experience. Nick Smith Jr., a graduate of North Little Rock High School, is no stranger to Simmons Bank Arena. The freshman guard said Wednesday that he has seen a couple Razorback basketball games there, and not just Eric Musselman-led squads.