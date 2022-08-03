Michigan State football offers Tennessee football TE commit

Yahoo Life Videos

In 2017, former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall was asked to resign after a nurse at the schools clinic reported him to USC's Sexual Violence Prevention Services. After an investigation, Tyndall, 74, was accused of sexually assaulting thousands of women who visited the clinic, and is currently awaiting trial on 35 counts of sexual misconduct. One survivor, Sarah May, a former USC student who was sexually assaulted by Tyndall in 2004, is speaking out. In her new book, To the Shadows, May bravely shares how the sexual assault impacted her life, and how she’s healed from the trauma. "This book is not just for people healing, it's for people supporting healers. I think the more we understand about what goes on during the healing process, the better we are able to support the people we love." May dreamed of working in the film industry, and after attending film school in Toronto, she decided to get her masters in screenwriting from USC. As a student, May made a gynecological appointment at the University’s health clinic where she met Dr. Tyndall. In 2015, Sarah went through what she calls a "nervous breakdown" when memories of her past assault as a child came rushing back. That's when she started therapy and the very difficult journey of addressing her traumas. As Sarah focused on her healing, the case against Tyndall grew. More accusers came forward, and USC asked Tyndall to resign, with a severance package, in 2017. Shortly after, the LAPD began a criminal investigation into the allegations of abuse. When May saw Tyndall’s case emerge in the news, she knew that she had to speak out. “Because I had done so much work healing and working with my trauma, I picked up the phone to call lawyers within five minutes of seeing the news. So that's the difference between being unhealed and healed — our ability to just stand up for ourselves,” says May.