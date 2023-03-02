Michigan State football offers in-state 2024 3-star OL Andrew Dennis

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top in-state prospects in the 2024 class.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Andrew Dennis announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He announced the scholarship offer via Twitter.

Dennis ranks as the No. 12 player from the state of Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. Dennis is also listed as the No. 30 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Michigan State is the 23rd program to extend Dennis an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs that have offered Dennis includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Minnesota and Missouri.

