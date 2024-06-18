Michigan State football offers in-state 3-star OL Justin Bell

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an in-state offensive lineman.

Justin Bell of Macomb, Mich. announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Bell is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Bell ranks as the No. 81 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 player from Michigan in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to offer Bell, according to 247Sports. The other notable schools to offer Bell includes Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia and Central Michigan.

Bell has already taken official visits to Indiana and West Virginia, and is scheduled to take an official visit to Kansas later this month.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire