Michigan State football offers RB Shekai Mills-Knight
Michigan State football has extended an offer to another prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, this time extending an offer to a running back, Shekai Mills-Knight.
Mills-Knight is a native of Chattanooga (TN), attending the Baylor School. He is not yet ranked but holds additional offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.
AGTG after a great conversation with @KbTheStable i’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Michigan State ! #GoGreen @robertcolemoore @ErikKimrey @cbrownrun11 @ECWagnac pic.twitter.com/23KAPctpbs
— Shekai Mills-Knight ⭐️ (@sk_begreat) January 31, 2024
