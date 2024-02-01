Michigan State football offers RB Shekai Mills-Knight

Michigan State football has extended an offer to another prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, this time extending an offer to a running back, Shekai Mills-Knight.

Mills-Knight is a native of Chattanooga (TN), attending the Baylor School. He is not yet ranked but holds additional offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire