Michigan State football offers former Oregon State commit and Hawaii native DL Kekai Burnett

Michigan State has extended an offer to another commit in Oregon State’s 2024 recruiting class, this time offering Kekai Burnett, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Burnett is a 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman, most likely an edge rusher. He is rated as an 88 and a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He decommitted from Oregon State shortly after receiving the offer.

Burnett holds additional power conference offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington State.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire