Michigan State football offers Oregon State star transfer WR Silas Bolden

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

One of the most exciting players on Oregon State’s offense under new MSU coach Jonathan Smith was wide receiver Silas Bolden. Bolden recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, and Michigan State football extended an offer to Bolden on Wednesday night.

Bolden caught 54 passes for 746 yards last season for the Beavers.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire