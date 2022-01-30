Michigan State football offers Ohio 2024 OT Luke Hamilton

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 offensive tackle prospect Luke Hamilton of Avon, Ohio.

Hamilton revealed on Twitter on Sunday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He now holds offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Iowa State, Bowling Green and Toledo.

Hamilton is currently unranked on 247Sports but that surely will change based on the teams already expressing interest in his talents. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, and plays for Avon High.

