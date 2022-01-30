Michigan State football offers Ohio 2024 OT Luke Hamilton
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Luke HamiltonRugby player
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 offensive tackle prospect Luke Hamilton of Avon, Ohio.
Hamilton revealed on Twitter on Sunday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He now holds offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Iowa State, Bowling Green and Toledo.
Hamilton is currently unranked on 247Sports but that surely will change based on the teams already expressing interest in his talents. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, and plays for Avon High.
I am honored and blessed to have received my 6th D1 offer from Michigan State University!!💚🤍 @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @SeanLevyMSU @MSU_Football @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/SnkcvjoevU
— Luke Hamilton (@Hammy07422) January 30, 2022
List
Every Michigan State football player remaining in the NFL playoffs
More Football!
Michigan State football offers Ohio 2024 OT Luke Hamilton
Jalen Nailor, Connor Heyward invited to NFL combine
Top-100 offensive lineman names top schools, Michigan State included