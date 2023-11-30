Michigan State football offers North Texas transfer WR Ja’Mori Maclin

Michigan State has extended an offer to North Texas wide receiver transfer Ja’Mori Maclin. The transfer has been a hot commodity on the market since entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan state offered! Glory to God pic.twitter.com/ZsVgT6dDyM — Ja’Mori Maclin (@routerunner9) November 30, 2023

Maclin started his career at Missouri before transferring to North Texas. In two seasons at North Texas, Maclin has recorded 74 receptions, 1,389 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He has picked up additional offers from Cal, Colorado, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M, with more surely coming.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire