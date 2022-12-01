Michigan State football offers Norfolk State TE transfer

Michigan State will be scouring the transfer market to make enhancements to the roster for the 2023 season.

One transfer that the Spartans are looking to add is Ademola Faleye, a tight end from Norfolk State. Faleye is 6-foot-7 and 245-pounds, and spent the last two seasons at the FCS level for Norfolk State.

Faleye is the cousin of 5-star offensive lineman Samson Okunkola, who is a top priority for MSU.

