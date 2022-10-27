Michigan State football offers Memphis commit
Michigan State has sent out an offer to Arion Carter, a Smyrna, Tennessee, native that is currently committed to the Memphis Tigers.
Carter is having a huge senior season at Smyrna High School, where he has since seen his recruitment blow up in a very good way. He now ranks as a 4-star prospect, and as the No. 332 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State!🟢⚪️@MSU_Football @CoachDuHart @smyrnafootball @TNSelect7V7 @d1highlights pic.twitter.com/Fkqlxua6fP
— Arion carter (@ArionCarter) October 26, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
More Recruiting!
Michigan State basketball gets in the mix for 5-star SF in 2024