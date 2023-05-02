Michigan State football offers Louisiana-Lafeyette transfer CB Trey Amos
Michigan State football is throwing their hat in the ring for the transfer commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the portal, who just entered a few hours ago and immediately garnered interest from the top programs in the country.
Trey Amos’ Transfer Profile
Original Recruiting Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
1,462
65
107
Rivals
2
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
New Iberia, LA
Position
CB
Height
6’0
173 lbs
Class
2020
Recruitment
Offered on May 1, 2023
Offers
Film
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University❗️ pic.twitter.com/kUFGWqzwQq
— Trenayvian🖤 (@TreyAmos21) May 2, 2023
