Michigan State football offers Louisiana-Lafeyette transfer CB Trey Amos

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football is throwing their hat in the ring for the transfer commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the portal, who just entered a few hours ago and immediately garnered interest from the top programs in the country.

Trey Amos’ Transfer Profile

Original Recruiting Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

1,462

65

107

Rivals

2

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

New Iberia, LA

Position

CB

Height

6’0

Weight

173 lbs

Class

2020

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 1, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

