Michigan State football offers Jacksonville LB Devin Smith
Michigan State has continued their stretch of offers to the linebacker position by offering Devin Smith, a native of Jacksonville, Florida. Lewis plays his high school football at Riverside High School.
Smith ranks as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, and holds additional power five offers from Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Blessed to receive A(n) ⭕️ffer To Further My Football & Academic Future At Michigan State University. @MSU_Football.@BrunswickFB @CoachGGrady @BWickPiratesDC @CoachSean_CAV @YBKGIPP @912Recruits @Rivals @RecruitGeorgia @On3sports @247Sports @247recruiting @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/A5The9im6K
— Devin Smith (@datboy_dd) February 28, 2023
