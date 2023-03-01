Michigan State football offers Jacksonville LB Devin Smith

Michigan State has continued their stretch of offers to the linebacker position by offering Devin Smith, a native of Jacksonville, Florida. Lewis plays his high school football at Riverside High School.

Smith ranks as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, and holds additional power five offers from Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

