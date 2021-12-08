Michigan State football offers Indiana 2023 3-star OT Luke Burgess

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess of the 2023 class.

Burgess announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Burgess hails from New Palestine, Ind., and is listed at 6-foot-6.5 and 275 pounds.

Burgess is ranked as the No. 5 prospect from Indiana in the 2023 class and No. 21 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

With the offer from Michigan State, Burgess now holds scholarship offers from 14 schools. Along with Michigan State, Burgess has offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon, Purdue and Toledo.

After a great call with @CoachCKap I am very excited and blessed to announce that I have received a Offer from Michigan State University!!!🟢⚪️ Huge thanks to @CoachCKap @NPCoachRalph #GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/5BVZFw9pRq — Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) December 7, 2021

