Michigan State football offers Indiana 2024 OL Ian Moore during visit

Michigan State football is the latest power five program to extend a scholarship offer to 2024 offensive lineman prospect Ian Moore.

Moore announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. He was visiting East Lansing, Mich. the same day.

Moore is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but has already received plenty of interest from numerous big-time programs. Michigan State joins Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia as schools that have offered Moore.

Moore hails from New Palestine, Ind., and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds.

Had a great visit @MSU_Football and after a great talk with @CoachCKap I’m excited to say I’ve received an offer from Michigan State University. #GoSpartans @NPCoachRalph pic.twitter.com/EdO55WYeMb — Ian Moore (@IanMoore2024) March 26, 2022

