Michigan State football offers huge Alabama 2023 offensive lineman

Michigan State has almost finished recruiting its 2022 class and will now be shifting all of its focus towards the 2023 recruitng class. The staff has been sending out a lot of offers trying to find the future members of the program.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is certainly doing his part in recruiting the next class of Spartans and that continued today. Coach Kap went to Alabama to find his newest offeree.

Humbled and Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!!!

God is Great 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fRn7p780rT — Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) September 28, 2021

Stanton Ramil is a 6’7 OT that is a native of Alabaster, Alabama. He is not yet ranked and has offers from Colorado, Pitt, UCF and West Virginia in addition to MSU.

