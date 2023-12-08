Michigan State football offers, gets predictions for 2024 QB

Michigan State might be on the verge of landing their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class. The Spartans coaching staff sent out an offer to Alessio Milivojevic, a native of Wheaton, Illinois.

Milivojevic is currently committed to Ball State, but holds power conference offers from Nebraska and Ole Miss to go along with a plethora of other offers. The signal caller is a 3-star prospect, but after a stellar senior year, could be in line for a bump.

Shortly after the offer came in, several 247Sports crystal ball predictions followed for the Spartans to land the QB.

Milivojevic would replace Henry Hasselbeck, who decommitted earlier this week, as the Spartans quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Spartans adding a second QB in the 2024 class is not off the table at this time.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire