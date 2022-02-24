Michigan State football offers Georgia Tech transfer DE Jordan Domineck

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to show interest in Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck.

Domineck announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He entered the transfer portal last week after three years at Georgia Tech.

Domineck led Georgia Tech in sacks the past two seasons, and appeared in 31 career games for the Yellow Jackets. He’s also received scholarship offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Penn State, Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Arkansas and numerous group of five programs.