Michigan State football offers Georgetown grad transfer OT Mac Hollensteiner
Michigan State football has extended an offer to Georgetown grad transfer offensive tackle Mac Hollensteiner.
Hollensteiner announced the offer from the Spartans on Thursday evening. Hollensteiner is listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and has two years of eligibility remaining, according to his Twitter account.
Since entering the transfer portal, Hollensteiner has received offers from Virginia, Fresno State, Tulane, Oklahoma State, Miami (OH), UConn, Colorado, East Carolina, Rice, Texas State, Arkansas State and others.
Thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State! pic.twitter.com/o1uHm7vFZ8
— Mac Hollensteiner (@macholl10) January 13, 2022
