Michigan State football offers Georgetown grad transfer OT Mac Hollensteiner

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football offers Georgetown grad transfer OT Mac Hollensteiner

Michigan State football has extended an offer to Georgetown grad transfer offensive tackle Mac Hollensteiner.

Hollensteiner announced the offer from the Spartans on Thursday evening. Hollensteiner is listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and has two years of eligibility remaining, according to his Twitter account.

Since entering the transfer portal, Hollensteiner has received offers from Virginia, Fresno State, Tulane, Oklahoma State, Miami (OH), UConn, Colorado, East Carolina, Rice, Texas State, Arkansas State and others.

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

Michigan State football offers Georgetown grad transfer OT Mac Hollensteiner

Michigan State football listed in top 8 for 2022 4-star RB TreVonte' Citizen

Effrem Reed officially named Michigan State football's new RB coach

Recommended Stories