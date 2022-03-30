Michigan State football offers Florida 4-star LB Jayvant Brown
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker prospect Jayvant Brown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Brown announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. Brown now holds nearly 20 offers, with the big-time prospect projected to end up at Miami (FL).
Brown is ranked as the No. 14 linebacker and No. 191 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.
Blessed to receive a offer from Michigan Stae 🟢⚪️ @michiganstateu @TheCribSouthFLA @SleeperAth1etes @Andrew_Ivins @STA_Football @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/jFbNX3iBTv
— Jayvant💤 (@JayvantBrown) March 29, 2022
