  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State football offers Florida 4-star LB Jayvant Brown

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker prospect Jayvant Brown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Brown announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. Brown now holds nearly 20 offers, with the big-time prospect projected to end up at Miami (FL).

Brown is ranked as the No. 14 linebacker and No. 191 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

List

Key Takeaways from Mel Tucker's mid-spring press conference for Michigan State football

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

Michigan State football offers Florida 4-star LB Jayvant Brown

NFL cornerback Greg Newsome II calls Michigan State football wide receiver the 'best in college football'

Why RB Davion Primm could be a darkhorse candidate to replace Kenneth Walker III

Recommended Stories