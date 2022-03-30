Michigan State football offers Florida 4-star LB Jayvant Brown

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker prospect Jayvant Brown of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Brown announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. Brown now holds nearly 20 offers, with the big-time prospect projected to end up at Miami (FL).

Brown is ranked as the No. 14 linebacker and No. 191 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

