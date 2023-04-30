Michigan State football offers Ferris State transfer LB Konnor Near

Michigan State has offered Konnor Near, a linebacker from Ferris State University who was an All-American at the division two level. Near won two national championships in his time in Big Rapids. A hometown kid, Near is from St. Johns, Michigan, attending St. Johns High School.

Excited to announce I’ve received an offer to Michigan State University! @MSU_Football @ScottieHazelton pic.twitter.com/RxwhByKzg6 — Konnor Near (@konnor_near) April 28, 2023

Aside from Michigan State, Near has picked up some solid power five offers, including Oklahoma, West Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, Washington State and Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire