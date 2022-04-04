Michigan State football offers Chicago 3-star LB K’Vion Thunderbird

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star linebacker prospect from the Windy City.

K’Vion Thunderbird announced last week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Fellow Big Ten rival Purdue also offered Thunderbird on the same day.

Thunderbird now holds offers from 14 programs, and ranks as the No. 68 linebacker in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class.

More Football!