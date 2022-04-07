Michigan State football offers California 2024 4-star OT Brandon Baker
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2024 class.
Brandon Baker of Santa Ana, Calif. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Baker is a four-star offensive tackle and ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class by 247Sports.
Michigan State joins a list of major programs that have already expressed interest in Baker. He now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Arizona, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, Fresno State and UNLV.
thankful & blessed to say i’ve received a(n) of to michigan state university! @gregbiggins @adamgorney @ghamilton_on3 #callgod #13 pic.twitter.com/0NGZTPV0hU
— Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) April 5, 2022
