Michigan State football offers Boston College DB commit Kemori Dixon

Cory Linsner
Michigan State has extended its latest offer in the 2024 recruiting class, sending an offer to Kemori Dixon, a defensive back who is currently committed to Boston College.

Dixon is a native of Danville, Virginia, attending George Washington High School. He ranks as a 3-star prospect.

Since committing to Boston College, Dixon has now picked up offers from Penn State and MSU.

