Michigan State football offers Boston College DB commit Kemori Dixon
Michigan State has extended its latest offer in the 2024 recruiting class, sending an offer to Kemori Dixon, a defensive back who is currently committed to Boston College.
Dixon is a native of Danville, Virginia, attending George Washington High School. He ranks as a 3-star prospect.
Since committing to Boston College, Dixon has now picked up offers from Penn State and MSU.
After a Great conversation with @Coach_Gordon20 i am blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Football 🙏🏾! @C_Perdue4 @BTownBulls7v7 @GWEagleFootball @THE_Coach_H @BrianDohn247 @MohrRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @MSUFBRecruiting @CoachMorrisGW @Coach_mtucker pic.twitter.com/E2xrFov8Sz
— Kemori “HIM” Dixon (@KemoriD1) June 26, 2023
