Michigan State football offers Boise State transfer tight end Tyneil Hopper
Michigan State football has been predictably active in the transfer portal this offseason, as Mel Tucker continues to attempt to play catch up and overturn a roster that was fairly talent-barren when he took over.
On Wednesday, the Spartans offered Tyneil Hopper, a grad transfer tight end from Boise State.
Hopper was a former 3-star recruit who caught 22 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with the Broncos.
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan St 💚 @Coach_TGilmore @CoachCKap @MSU_Football @hopo125 pic.twitter.com/TKTU8It54v
— Tyneil Hopper (@ty_2_fye) December 14, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football makes final three for 2023 3-star WR Jaelen Smith
Michigan State football makes top-5 for big JUCO transfer Keyshawn Blackstock
Michigan State football offers Texas Tech transfer DB Reggie Pearson