Michigan State football offers 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Jayden Elijah
Mel Tucker has a known affinity for large offensive tackles, and that has been a major focus of his recruiting since joining Michigan State football. On Thursday, the Spartans offered another big tackle in Jayden Elijah.
Jayden Elijah’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
3
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Matawan, New Jersey
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6’7″
290 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 18, 2023
Offers
Film
I am blessed to receive another offer from Michigan State University 💚🤍 @MSU_Football @CoachCKap @MatawanFootball pic.twitter.com/LU5UbaY381
— Jayden elijah (@JaydenElijah_) May 18, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Analyzing where Mel Tucker, rest of Big Ten land in CBS Sports' coaches rankings
MSU target, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims crystal balled to Oregon with commitment looming
3-star California TE Decker DeGraaf locks in official visit to Michigan State in June