Michigan State football offers 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Jayden Elijah

Mel Tucker has a known affinity for large offensive tackles, and that has been a major focus of his recruiting since joining Michigan State football. On Thursday, the Spartans offered another big tackle in Jayden Elijah.

Jayden Elijah’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 NA NA NA NA Rivals 3 NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Matawan, New Jersey Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’7″ Weight 290 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 18, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire