Michigan State football offers 4-star Washington DE David Schwerzel

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a big-time prospect from Washington.

David Schwerzel of Seattle announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship from the Spartans. Schwerzel is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Schwerzel is ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Washington and No. 283 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 10 programs to offer Schwerzel, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer him includes Cal, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Penn State, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Washington.

