Michigan State football offers 4-star QB, legacy recruit

Michigan State football’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Jay Johnson has extended an offer to Demond Williams Jr., a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2024. Williams is the son of Demond Williams, who played defensive back at Michigan State in 2005 and 2006.

Blessed to have received an offer from my Dads alma mater, Michigan State University!💚 pic.twitter.com/psZle1l0nx — Demond Williams jr✞ (@QBDwilliams1) August 12, 2022

Williams is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 121 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 9 quarterback according to 247Sports. He attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Ole Miss, UCLA and Cal are three early contenders in Williams’ recruitment.

