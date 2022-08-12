Michigan State football offers 4-star QB, legacy recruit

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State football’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Jay Johnson has extended an offer to Demond Williams Jr., a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2024. Williams is the son of Demond Williams, who played defensive back at Michigan State in 2005 and 2006.

Williams is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 121 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 9 quarterback according to 247Sports. He attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Ole Miss, UCLA and Cal are three early contenders in Williams’ recruitment.

