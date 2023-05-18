Michigan State football offers 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football has had their fair share of other schools trying to recruit their committed recruits, and now they are going to do the same to a Big Ten rival, as the Spartans offered 2025 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews.

Jaelyne Matthews’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247 Composite

4

64

1

8

Rivals

4

53

1

6

Vitals

Hometown

Toms River, New Jersey

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6’5″

Weight

290 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 18, 2023

Offers

Twitter

