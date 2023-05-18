Michigan State football offers 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews

Michigan State football has had their fair share of other schools trying to recruit their committed recruits, and now they are going to do the same to a Big Ten rival, as the Spartans offered 2025 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews.

Jaelyne Matthews’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 Composite 4 64 1 8 Rivals 4 53 1 6

Vitals

Hometown Toms River, New Jersey Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’5″ Weight 290 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 18, 2023

Offers

Twitter

