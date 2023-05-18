Michigan State football offers 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews
Michigan State football has had their fair share of other schools trying to recruit their committed recruits, and now they are going to do the same to a Big Ten rival, as the Spartans offered 2025 4-star Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews.
Jaelyne Matthews’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247 Composite
4
64
1
8
Rivals
4
53
1
6
Vitals
Hometown
Toms River, New Jersey
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6’5″
290 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 18, 2023
Offers
Penn State (Committed)
Florida
Georgia
Miami
Michigan State
Syracuse
Texas A&M
AGTG blessed to receive an offer from Michigan state 💚🤍@RivalsFriedman @RivalsRichie @On3Recruits @edaniels77 @DanBenishti @CoachCKap pic.twitter.com/jvrYFpOlaZ
— Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) May 18, 2023
