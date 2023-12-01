Advertisement

Michigan State football re-offers 4-star Louisville commit TE Dylan Mesman

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

In 2022 and 2023, Michigan State football made a big push to land the commitment of 2024 in-state tight end Dylan Mesman. Mesman would eventually go on to commit to Louisville back in April of this year.

It seems that the installation of a new staff at Michigan State may get the Spartans another look at Mesman, at least it seems like they are going to try. On Thursday night, MSU re-offered Mesman.

Dylan Mesman’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

451

8

27

Rivals

4

NA

9

23

Vitals

Hometown

Saline, Michigan

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6’5″

Weight

223 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Re-offered on Nov. 30, 2023

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

