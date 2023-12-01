Michigan State football re-offers 4-star Louisville commit TE Dylan Mesman
In 2022 and 2023, Michigan State football made a big push to land the commitment of 2024 in-state tight end Dylan Mesman. Mesman would eventually go on to commit to Louisville back in April of this year.
It seems that the installation of a new staff at Michigan State may get the Spartans another look at Mesman, at least it seems like they are going to try. On Thursday night, MSU re-offered Mesman.
Dylan Mesman’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
451
8
27
Rivals
4
NA
9
23
Vitals
Hometown
Saline, Michigan
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6’5″
223 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Re-offered on Nov. 30, 2023
Offers
Louisville (Committed)
Auburn
Duke
Marshall
Miami
Miami (OH)
Michigan State
Pitt
Toledo
Crystal Ball
Film
Blessed to be re-offered by the new staff at Michigan State University!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/jK2kzPeoWx
— Dylan Mesman (@DylanMesman) December 1, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.