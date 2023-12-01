Michigan State football re-offers 4-star Louisville commit TE Dylan Mesman

In 2022 and 2023, Michigan State football made a big push to land the commitment of 2024 in-state tight end Dylan Mesman. Mesman would eventually go on to commit to Louisville back in April of this year.

It seems that the installation of a new staff at Michigan State may get the Spartans another look at Mesman, at least it seems like they are going to try. On Thursday night, MSU re-offered Mesman.

Dylan Mesman’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 451 8 27 Rivals 4 NA 9 23

Vitals

Hometown Saline, Michigan Projected Position Tight End Height 6’5″ Weight 223 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Re-offered on Nov. 30, 2023

Offers

Film

Blessed to be re-offered by the new staff at Michigan State University!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/jK2kzPeoWx — Dylan Mesman (@DylanMesman) December 1, 2023

