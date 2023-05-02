Michigan State football offers 4-star 2024 LB Kamar Mothudi

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State football is starting their recruitment of a top-200 recruit in the 2024 class, Kamar Mothudi.

Mothudi, a linebacker out of California, has had his recruitment dominated by teams on the West coast thus far, but MSU will attempt to get in the mix next to teams like Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington, all of whom are considered to be in the lead for his recruitment at this point.

Kamar Mothudi’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

150

17

12

Rivals

4

NA

29

29

Vitals

Hometown

Valley Village, California

Projected Position

LB

Height

6’3″

Weight

220 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 1, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

