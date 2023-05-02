Michigan State football offers 4-star 2024 LB Kamar Mothudi
Michigan State football is starting their recruitment of a top-200 recruit in the 2024 class, Kamar Mothudi.
Mothudi, a linebacker out of California, has had his recruitment dominated by teams on the West coast thus far, but MSU will attempt to get in the mix next to teams like Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington, all of whom are considered to be in the lead for his recruitment at this point.
Kamar Mothudi’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
150
17
12
Rivals
4
NA
29
29
Vitals
Hometown
Valley Village, California
Projected Position
LB
Height
6’3″
220 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 1, 2023
Offers
Oregon
Oregon State
Utah
Washington
California
Florida Atlantic
MSU
Film
Blesssed to receive an offer from Michigan State. @_antjuan_ @CoachEls_MSU @ScottieHazelton #GoGreen @Dkeyes2 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/gt1Ff05ijj
— Kamar Mothudi 4⭐️ (@kamar_mothudi) May 2, 2023
