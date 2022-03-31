Michigan State football offers 4-star OT Hulk Warren

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has sent an offer out to a 4-star offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class who could be a member of the NCAA’s all-name team. Camron “Hulk” Warren earned a Michigan State offer on Wednesday afternoon.

Warren is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, attending St. Frances Academy. A 6-foot-6 290 pound offensive tackle, Warren has a lot of suitors for his talents.

More!

Spartans offer 4-star 2023 Alabama DL Tomarrion Parker

Recommended Stories