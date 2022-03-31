Michigan State football offers 4-star OT Hulk Warren
Michigan State has sent an offer out to a 4-star offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class who could be a member of the NCAA’s all-name team. Camron “Hulk” Warren earned a Michigan State offer on Wednesday afternoon.
Blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State University #SpartyNation @CoachCKap @JarrodJames51 @CoachMessay @coachburbrink @ColtBoyz14u pic.twitter.com/aUbCjO8RV9
— Camron “Hulk“ Warren (@camronwarren9) March 30, 2022
Warren is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, attending St. Frances Academy. A 6-foot-6 290 pound offensive tackle, Warren has a lot of suitors for his talents.