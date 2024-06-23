Michigan State Football offers 4-star OT Adam Guthrie from Ohio

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a big-time offensive lineman prospect in the 2026 class.

Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House, Ohio announced on Friday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Guthrie ranks as the No. 17 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He is also listed as the No. 207 overall prospect and No. 8 player from Ohio.

Guthrie has received offers from 30 programs, according to 247Sports. Some of college football’s biggest programs have offered him, including Auburn, Florida, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Tons of hard work and many hours of sacrifice I’m blessed to have earned another scholarship offer from Michigan State University. #MSU #SpartanDawgs #GoGreen Big ups to @DJRSwework 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/cpy3uKHo8k — Adam Guthrie (@AdamGuthrie21) June 21, 2024

