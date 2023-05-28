Michigan State football offers 3-star QB, son of former NFL QB
Michigan State has expanded its recruiting board at the quarterback position once again, and this time the offer went out to a player with a big time last name.
The Spartans have offered Henry Hasselbeck, the son of longtime NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck.
After great conversations with @JayJohnsonFB, I'm honored to be offered by @MSU_Football!
— Henry Hasselbeck (@HenryHasselbeck) May 27, 2023
Hasselbeck attends Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts. He is currently committed to Maryland to play lacrosse.
Haseelbeck’s dad, Matt, had this reaction to the offer:
— Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) May 27, 2023
