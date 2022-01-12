Michigan State football offers 3-star QB Dylan Rizk out of Florida
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Tuesday, Michigan State football offered 3-star quarterback Dylan Rizk out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Rizk is the No. 36 ranked QB in the 2023 class by 247Sports and their no. 578 ranked player overall.
Rizk is 6’2″, 200-pounds and has offers out from Appalachian State, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF and now MSU.
After a great conversation with coach @JayJohnsonFB I am truly thankful to have received an offer from Michigan State! #gospartans @FootballGibbons @Redskins32 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/F9E4vcT4Ge
— DYLAN RIZK (@dylanrizk11) January 11, 2022
More!
Michigan State football moves up two spots in last AFCA Coaches Poll of the season
Michigan State basketball stays at No. 10 in latest AP Poll
Michigan State football finishes season ranked at No. 9 in AP Poll