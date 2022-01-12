Michigan State football offers 3-star QB Dylan Rizk out of Florida

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
On Tuesday, Michigan State football offered 3-star quarterback Dylan Rizk out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rizk is the No. 36 ranked QB in the 2023 class by 247Sports and their no. 578 ranked player overall.

Rizk is 6’2″, 200-pounds and has offers out from Appalachian State, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF and now MSU.

